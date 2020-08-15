Virginia Beach’s Brinson Paolini continues strong showing in PGA Tour debut

LA RODA DE ANDALUCIA, SPAIN – MAY 18: Brinson Paolini of the USA poses for a portrait during the first round of Andalucia Costa del Sol Match Play at La Cala Resort on May 18, 2017 in La Roda de Andalucia, Spain. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC (WAVY) – Brinson Paolini continues to look impressive in his PGA Tour debut. A graduate of Cox High School, Paolini is -7, 11 shots behind the leader Si Woo Kim after his third round at the Wyndham Championship.

Paolini made the cut at his very first PGA Tour event, hitting 16 of 18 greens in regulation, carding a second-round 66 on Friday. He followed that up with a third-round, 4-under 66, carding five birdies on the back nine.

A Duke graduate and four-time Virginia State Golf Association Amateur champion, Paolini stands tied for 42nd.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I dreamed of playing this game professionally,” Paolini told the Sportswrap’s Chris Wreckling during a feature back in 2013.