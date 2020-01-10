Virginia Beach’s Acebedo has become a Muay Thai world phenom

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – At least twice a day, six days a week, Quinn Acebedo will be practicing. Just as he has ever since he first put on a pair of Muay Thai-style fighting gloves at the age of seven.

Now 11, after four years of intense training and a number of gold medals now hung all around his room, Acebedo is a Muay Thai world champion.

“First time he put some gloves on…he was ruthless,” said Jose Aguirre, Acebedo’s coach and owner of East Side Muay Thai in Virginia Beach.

Acebedo is also the top-ranked fighter for his age group in the country, and is ranked third by the International Olympics Committee. “It makes me feel good, but I don’t want to take it in too much.”

With all the fury of a seasoned fighter, Acebedo also possesses maturity beyond his years. “I don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, I’m number three in the world, and you can’t beat me,'” he said.

“No one’s ever the best.”

While Muay Thai is not an Olympic sport yet, it has been approved by the IOC, which hopes to have Muay Thai as a part of the 2028 games. Acebedo is working to be a member of team USA headed to those games.

“(Quinn) will be 19 by then, and hopefully he still likes it, and hopefully, he’ll still be trying to do it,” said Quinn’s father, Audie Acebedo.

In the meantime, he’ll try and defend his world championship at the World Games in Thailand this July.