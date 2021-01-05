VB School Board member: Athletes thrilled winter sports season moving ahead

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – At one point, the Virginia Beach School Board considered cancelling the high school Winter sports season. Instead, with little time to spare, Virginia Beach will move ahead with an abbreviated season, giving area athletes something to be excited about.

“I’ve gotten several phone calls from parents saying their kids are smiling from ear to ear now,” said Victoria Manning, a member of the school board.

Manning has been pushing hard, trying to get students back in school and athletes back to competition. “Quite frankly I think our kids are safer in school and safer in school sports,” she said.

Basketball, indoor track, swimming and diving, and wrestling will all begin practices as early as Wednesday.