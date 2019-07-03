Virginia Beach catches World Cup fever

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – World Cup fever has reached a fever pitch at Shorebreak Pizza and Taphouse.

There wasn’t an empty seat in the house on Tuesday. Fans from all over, clad in red, white and blue, cheered on as the U.S. Women’s National team defeated England 2-1 to reach the World Cup final.

“(This team is) fun as heck to watch every time,” said Charlotte Howell.

Born and raised in Virginia Beach, Howell is a life-long soccer player and fan. Last week, she made the trip to France to watch the Americans beat the French in the quarterfinal round.

“I’ve been a fan of the U.S. women’s national team since 1999, when I was 13, and of course the famous Brandi Chastain goal to win it all,” said Howell.

Several local soccer clubs were there, including Virginia Beach FC, a local professional team. “This is the number one place to watch the games,” said FC player Tyler Cyrus.

“If you get off work early enough, you’re here to watch the soccer games.”

Given the final score, there’s another party planned on Sunday evening.