Virginia Beach amateur golfer takes aim at U.S. Senior Open

PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – Whether at the Virginia State Open, or the prestigious Eastern Amateur, Roger Newsom has proven he knows how to win.

A two-time state open champion (2008, 2011) and Eastern Amateur champion (2012), Newsom now looks to make history as the first amateur ever to win the United States Senior Open at Notre Dame next week.

“That’s on the table,” said Newsom, now an ophthalmologist in Virginia Beach. “I’m hitting it as well as any of the pros, I’m putting as well as any of the pros. It comes down to the mental game.”

Not only will he compete against the best in the country, but some of the best names the game has eve produced, like Masters champions Fred Couples, Vijay Singh and Bernhard Langer.

Newsom, 55, also qualified for the U.S. Senior Open back in 2014. “I’ve been there before, the excitement is not as it was before, and for me, it’s kind of down to business,” he said.