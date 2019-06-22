Vikings defensive tackle Holmes hosts first youth camp in Norfolk

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Jalyn Holmes remembered what it was like as a youngster, attending one of Kam Chancellor’s youth football camps.

Chancellor, a Maury High School and Virginia Tech alum who retired after nine seasons and a Super Bowl title with the Seattle Seahawks, inspired Holmes to reach the NFL and give back.

On Saturday morning, Holmes, who just wrapped up his rookie season with the Minnesota Vikings, realized that dream.

“It means everything,” said Holmes, who was selected in the fourth round of last year’s draft by Minnesota. “It’s definitely a blessing…and this made my year.”

More than 200 youngsters attended Holmes’ first ever youth camp at his alma mater Lake Taylor High School. Midway through the session, Holmes presented Titans head football coach Hank Sawyer with a check for $1,600, which will go towards Lake Taylor’s football program.