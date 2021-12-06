(VIDEO) Washington rallies for 4th straight win, 17-15 over Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Football Team hods up his fist as he jogs off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson’s game-winning 48-yard field goal with 37 seconds remaining to lead Washington to its fourth straight win with a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Heinicke threw a 7-yard TD pass to Logan Thomas on the opening drive and a 4-yarder to Antonio Gibson early in the fourth quarter after extending the drive with a key third-down scramble. But Washington then allowed the Raiders to score on successive drives to take a 15-14 lead on Daniel Carlson’s 37-yard field goal before Heinicke set up Johnson’s game-winning kick.