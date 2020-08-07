VIDEO: ODU football begins first Fall camp under Ricky Rahne

NORFOLK (WAVY) – A new era is officially under way for Old Dominion University football. Almost eight months after being introduced as the Monarchs’ new head coach, Ricky Rahne opened up his first Fall camp.

Per Gov. Ralph Northam’s social distancing guidelines, which states gatherings of 50 or more people are prohibited, ODU has to split up its practice.

Due to a brand new schedule put out by the Atlantic Coast Conference, ODU will not be opening up with Wake Forest, and will not be hosting Virginia on Oct. 24.

Instead, the Monarchs have to wait to find out who their first-week opponent will be, as Conference USA attempts to set up an eight-game league schedule for each program.