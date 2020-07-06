VIDEO: Late Hamlin crash hands Harvick Brickyard 400 win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 05: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, is involved in an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title.

Hamlin, a Chesterfield native, was leading with seven laps to go until his right-front tire went haywire and sent him into the wall.

THE LEADER CRASHES AT @IMS!@dennyhamlin has an issue and slams the wall while leading the #Brickyard400! pic.twitter.com/abqKtGnysZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2020

Hamlin is still yet to win at the Brickyard.

That elusive #Brickyard400 victory will have to wait at least another year for @dennyhamlin.



He talks about his day and his late-race wreck at @IMS. pic.twitter.com/clxr9L82vl — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2020

The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of brick by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career.

That's going to be one big celebration. 🍻



Retweet to congratulate @KevinHarvick on his fourth win of 2020! pic.twitter.com/2mUG2JOk9I — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 6, 2020

He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place. Harvick beat Kenseth off the final restart with two laps to go and pulled away for the victory.