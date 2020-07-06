VIDEO: Late Hamlin crash hands Harvick Brickyard 400 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Harvick took advantage of Denny Hamlin’s late crash and wound up winning his third Brickyard 400 title.
Hamlin, a Chesterfield native, was leading with seven laps to go until his right-front tire went haywire and sent him into the wall.
Hamlin is still yet to win at the Brickyard.
The Cup points leader beat Matt Kenseth across the yard of brick by 0.743 seconds to win his fourth race of the season and the 53rd in his career.
He needs one win to tie Lee Petty for 11th place. Harvick beat Kenseth off the final restart with two laps to go and pulled away for the victory.