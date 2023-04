NEWARK, NJ (WAV) – Keyshawn Davis’s meteoric rise through the ranks continued on Saturday night. The Norfolk native and Granby High School graduate knocked out Anthony Yigit in the ninth round to keep his perfect professional record (8-0) in tact.

Keyshawn Davis [@KeyshawnDavis8] lands consecutive left-right hook combos on Anthony Yigit in RD9, forcing the ref to stop the fight 😤 #ShakurYoshino | #Boxingpic.twitter.com/Uki2n0frRs — RINGOFHIGHLIGHTS (@ringofhighlight) April 9, 2023