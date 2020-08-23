(VIDEO) Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

DOVER, DELAWARE – AUGUST 22: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway on August 22, 2020 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DOVER, Del (AP) — Denny Hamlin zipped past teammate Martin Truex Jr. with less than 10 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday at Dover International Speedway. The Chesterfield native won for the first time at Dover in 29 career races.

We think the @MonsterMile will move up a couple spots in @dennyhamlin's track rankings after today! pic.twitter.com/ITqvm8wzSj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 22, 2020

Hamlin chased down Truex, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, and held on in the first of two Cup races this weekend at Dover.

.@dennyhamlin puts the squeeze on the leader and takes over the top spot in the #Drydene311!



📺: NBCSN 📱: https://t.co/BHXvTwrLoC pic.twitter.com/jJkpxKQrfp — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 22, 2020

Hamlin matched Kevin Harvick for the season victory lead with six, matching his total from last season and closing within two of his career high set in 2010. He was told by crew chief Chris Gabehart to save the No. 11 Toyota from a burnout because the car is needed again Sunday.