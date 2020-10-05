(VIDEO) Former ODU wideout Fulgham scores first NFL touchdown in Eagles win

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Travis Fulgham #13 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Dontae Johnson #27 of the San Francisco 49ers in the game at Levi’s Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, CA (WAVY) – Travis Fulgham couldn’t have picked a better time to score his very first NFL touchdown. With the Philadelphia Eagles trailing the San Francisco 49ers 14-11 in the final six minutes on Sunday Night Football, the former Old Dominion wideout made an acrobatic, over-the-shoulder grab, summersaulted into the endzone, and gave the Eagles a 18-14 lead they would not relinquish.

Fulgham was taken in the sixth round (184th) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, claimed on waivers by the Green Bay Packers, and later by the Eagles.

He caught nine passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in ODU’s memorable win over Virginia Tech in 2018.