(VIDEO) Elliott, Hamlin, Keselowski race into NASCAR championship; Harvick eliminated

Kevin Harvick (4) heads into the pit area during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.

One last effort … and then heartbreak for @KevinHarvick.



He will miss the #Championship4 in 2020. pic.twitter.com/taDnZfdgeb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 1, 2020

Chase Elliott won the high-stakes final race to earn his first berth in the championship four. It knocked Harvick, a nine-race winner and the regular season champion, from the title round after a stunning collapse.

An uphill battle all race long that was too much to overcome.@KevinHarvick will not race for a championship after a disappointing day at @MartinsvilleSwy. pic.twitter.com/lseYRFSDFs — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 1, 2020

Elliott will race next week at Phoenix for the championship against Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Keselowski and Logano will each be looking for a second NASCAR title, while Elliott and Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield, will be looking for their first.

"Headed out there with a shot to win a title, what more could you ask for?"@chaseelliott summed it up pretty well after his @MartinsvilleSwy victory. pic.twitter.com/iFVeDXQSQG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) November 1, 2020

Harvick fell eight points short of advancing.