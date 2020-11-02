(VIDEO) Elliott, Hamlin, Keselowski race into NASCAR championship; Harvick eliminated

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kevin Harvick’s nearly perfect season came to a spinning and sudden halt Sunday when he was bounced from the playoffs in a stunning upset at Martinsville Speedway.
Chase Elliott won the high-stakes final race to earn his first berth in the championship four. It knocked Harvick, a nine-race winner and the regular season champion, from the title round after a stunning collapse.
Elliott will race next week at Phoenix for the championship against Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Keselowski and Logano will each be looking for a second NASCAR title, while Elliott and Hamlin, who grew up in Chesterfield, will be looking for their first.
Harvick fell eight points short of advancing.