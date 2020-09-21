(VIDEO) Davis hits 3 at buzzer, Lakers edge Nuggets for 2-0 lead

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 20: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after shooting a three point basket to win the game over Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 20, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Davis made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Los Angeles Lakers a 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

ANTHONY DAVIS. FOR THE WIN.



(📺: TNT) pic.twitter.com/qolqy9DHMY — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 21, 2020

Davis finished with 31 points. He scored Los Angeles’ last 10 points and had 22 in the second half to help the Lakers avoid becoming the latest victim of a Denver comeback.

The Nuggets had trailed by as much as 16 but Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight Denver points down the stretch, including a basket that made it 103-102 with 20 seconds to play. But Davis swished his last shot to put the Lakers halfway to the NBA Finals.