NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – Matthew Brody scored a team-best 19 points, three other players scored in double figures, and the Christopher Newport University men’s basketball team held off a second-half charge from Wheaton to earn a 76-70 win and a trip to the Division III Final Four in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Check out the final sequence that sent @CNUBasketball to the DIII Final Four!



For the first time ever, both the Captains' men's and women's teams are Regional Champs in the same season! @WAVY_News @CNUathletics pic.twitter.com/iNdikCXGlQ — Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) March 12, 2023

“This has been a wild ride,” said Captains’ head coach John Krikorian. “We had this opportunity last year, and it slipped out of our hands at the very end. Today in that last timeout we were holding on for dear life, and we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Nope. Not again. We’re taking this one.'”

Ty Henderson and Trey Barber each added 16 points for the Captains (28-3), while Jahn Hines scored 15.

The CNU women’s team is now two wins away from the perfect season after topping Tufts University 72-56 in Medford, Massachusetts. The Captains (30-0), ranked no. 1 in the nation, will head to Hartford, Connecticut for their national semifinal matchup against Rhode Island College on Saturday, March 18.