(VIDEO) Chesapeake’s Holloway breaks American record in 60-meter hurdle

Sports

LIEVIN, FRANCE (WAVY) – Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway has out-done himself. Literally.

Competing in the World Athletics Indoor Tour, the Grassfield High School graduate won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.32, which broke his own American record of 7.35. The finishing time, .03 shy of the world record, is the second-fastest time ever in the event.

Holloway, who won three straight national championships in both the indoor and outdoor 60-meter and 110-meter hurdles at the University of Florida, hopes to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo this Summer.

