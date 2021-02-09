(VIDEO) Chesapeake’s Holloway breaks American record in 60-meter hurdle

LIEVIN, FRANCE (WAVY) – Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway has out-done himself. Literally.

Another record for Chesapeake's own Grant Holloway!!@Flaamingoo_ breaks his own American record with a 7.32 in the 60-meter hurdles! .03 off the world record!!



World Athletics Indoor Tour in France. @WAVY_News @grassfield_hs pic.twitter.com/YKu60CFeUS — Nathan Epstein (@Nathan_Epstein) February 10, 2021

Competing in the World Athletics Indoor Tour, the Grassfield High School graduate won the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 7.32, which broke his own American record of 7.35. The finishing time, .03 shy of the world record, is the second-fastest time ever in the event.

Holloway, who won three straight national championships in both the indoor and outdoor 60-meter and 110-meter hurdles at the University of Florida, hopes to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo this Summer.