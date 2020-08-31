(VIDEO) Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 29: Jimmie Johnson drives the #48 Ally Chevrolet down pit road following an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 29, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.

Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won’t end with another title.

Byron won in overtime and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto secured the other two.