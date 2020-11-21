(VIDEO) Blocked FG helps NC State hold off No. 21 Liberty 15-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Senior quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his final start at Heinz Field as shorthanded Pittsburgh rolled past Virginia Tech 47-14.

Hendon Hooker completed 13 of 22 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, both of them to Tre Turner. The first score covered 55 yards, and put the Hokies (4-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) on the board for the first time all game.