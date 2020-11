(VIDEO) Armstrong runs Virginia past Louisville 31-17

Virginia running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (20) runs the ball against the Louisville defense durin an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Charlottesville, Va. (Erin Edgerton/The Daily Progress via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong ran for two touchdowns and passed for another and Virginia beat Louisville 31-17 in a game that was pushed back a week by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Cardinals.

Armstrong scored on runs of 8 and 9 yards, the latter with 4:29 remaining to give Virginia a two-score cushion. Quarterback Malik Cunningham ran for a career-high 197 yards for the Cardinals, but had an interception returned for a touchdown and had the ball stripped after a 27-yard run in the fourth quarter to set up the Cavaliers’ final scoring drive.