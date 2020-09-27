(VIDEO) Armstrong, Davis help Virginia rally past winless Duke 38-20

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 26: Drew Jordan #86 of the Duke Blue Devils is blocked by Ryan Nelson #54 of the Virginia Cavaliers while pressuring Brennan Armstrong #5 in the second half during a game at Scott Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong and Lavel Davis Jr. teamed up on a pair of early fourth-quarter touchdown passes and Virginia rallied past Duke, 38-20.

Armstrong hit Davis, a freshman, on an 18-yard fade route in the left corner of the end zone to give the Cavaliers (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-20 lead. After Joey Blount’s interception, he hit him for 26 yards, with Davis pulling away from two Duke defenders about eight yards from the end zone and powering his way in.

Brennan Armstrong was impressive in his first start at QB.@UVAFootball | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/sK1Hso57Dh — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) September 27, 2020

The Blue Devils turned the ball over seven times. It’s their worst start since the 2010 team lost its first six games.