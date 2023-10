LAS VEGAS, NV — The Norfolk Tides will return home as the 2023 Triple-A Championship winners.

The Tides (3-1) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-1), 7-6 on Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The team went into the game riding a wave of victory after defeating the Durham Bulls to become the International League champions.

.@norby_connor launched a two-run bomb in the 9th, providing much needed insurance against an incredible Oklahoma City club.



Norby absolutely showed out in the Triple-A Championship, finishing 3-for-3, 2 R, HR , 2 RBI, 2 BB#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/M9r3tNI8Dt — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) October 1, 2023

This is the second Triple-A title in the franchises history. The first Triple-A championship was won by the Tidewater Tides in 1983.