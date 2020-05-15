VHSL releases ‘out of season practice’ guidelines for remainder of school year; summer sports included

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia High School League released guidelines on Friday alongside Phase 1 of reopening the state regarding out of season practice for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

After receiving numerous inquiries from school divisions, the VHSL says it will continue to follow protocols and guidelines. This means that currently, out of season practice and all activities this summer are canceled until further notice.

The current relaxing of the Governor’s stay at home order applies to businesses and schools remain closed as well as in-school facility use are still off-limits.

The VHSL said in a release that after Governor Northam declares schools can re-open and guidelines are provided for the reopening, the organization will work with the Executive Committee to set protocols and guidelines for resuming athletic activities.

“We ask every member school to support the Governor’s directives and the DOE during this time,” said VHSL officials. “Every decision will be made in compliance with those orders and will continue to be made with the best interest of our student-athletes and the public. Safety will always be our number one priority.”

More information on the Virginia High School League can be found online.

Latest News