1  of  3
Live Now
Senators resume questioning legal teams in impeachment trial Chase for the Championship – Weekly ACC Coverage Streaming Now Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 7pm on FOX 43

Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 13, 2007, file photo, John Andretti smiles as he climbs from his car after qualifying for the NASCAR auto race at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. Andretti, a member of one of racing’s most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, according to a Twitter post from Andretti Autosports on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Warren Wimmer< File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer.

His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael.

Andretti was a member of one of the world’s most famous racing families. Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond. Mario Andretti is John’s uncle.

John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.  

  • FILE- In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti speaks during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti, a member of one of racing’s most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
  • FILE – In this May 21, 2010, file photo, car owner Michael Andretti, right, talks with his son Marco Andretti, center, and cousin John Andretti during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. John Andretti, a member of one of racing’s most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)
  • FILE- In this May 18, 2017, file photo, former race car driver John Andretti speaks during a press conference at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti, a member of one of racing’s most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories