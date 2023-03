SEATTLE (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Georgia Amoore added 24 points and top-seeded Virginia Tech advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history with an 84-74 win over No. 3 seed Ohio State in the Seattle 3 Regional final on Monday night.

For the seventh time in the past 10 Final Fours there will be a first-time participant and it’s the champions of the ACC, adding another accomplishment to the best season in school history.

Playing in its first regional final, Virginia Tech (31-4) won its 15th straight game and will head to the Final Four having not lost in more than two months. The Hokies will face LSU in the national semifinals on Friday in Dallas.

Kitley, the Hokies 6-foot-6 center and leading scorer this season, took over on the interior in the second half. She scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and her three-point play gave Virginia Tech a 70-60 lead.

Virginia Tech center Elizabeth Kitley, center, holds onto the ball as Ohio State players including guard Taylor Mikesell and guard Rikki Harris (1) attempt to strip the ball in the first quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) drives as Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule closes in on defense in the first quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon (4) dribbles as Virginia Tech guard Kayana Traylor (23) defends in the second quarter of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Caean Couto)

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff yells to his team during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game of the NCAA Tournament against Virginia Tech, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Amoore hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game to push the lead to 13. Ohio State pulled within six in the final minute, but the Hokies were nearly perfect at the foul line down the stretch.

Amoore shook off the scare of a potential leg injury in the first half to scored 16 points in the second half. She had a career-high 29 in the regional semifinal win over Tennessee. Cayla King added 12 points, all in the first half for the Hokies.

Taylor Mikesell led Ohio State (28-8) with 25 points, but 19 of those came in the first half. Mikesell didn’t score the first 16 minutes of the second half before hitting a 3-pointer with 3:35 remaining.

Jacy Sheldon scored 19 and Big Ten freshman of the year Cotie McMahon added 18. But the pressure defense that Ohio State used to befuddle UConn into 25 turnovers in the regional semifinal was easily handled by Amoore and the Hokies in the opening minutes and mostly abandoned by the Buckeyes.

___

