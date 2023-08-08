Disclaimer: The executive director of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is the husband of WAVY’s Katie Collett.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Student Athlete Achievement Awards scholarships. The nominating period opened August 7 and will run through Friday, October 20 at 5 p.m.

The Hall of Fame is looking for high school senior student-athletes in Virginia that excel academically and engage in their communities.

Nominees must meet the following criteria:

Attend high school in Virginia (public or private

Be a senior during the ’23 – ’24 academic year

Letter in at least 1 VHSL/VISAA sanctioned sport

Have a minimum of 3.0 G.P.A.

Student athletes may nominate themselves, or be nominated by a family member, coach, administrator, or mentor. Individuals completing the nomination will be asked to include details and references that support the student’s achievements in each of the areas of focus; academic, civic, and athletic. At least one letter of recommendation, and a personal essay from the student are required to complete the nomination process.

Nominations and all supporting documents can be submitted through the online application.

They can also be mailed direct to the Hall of Fame’s administrative office:

Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

c/o Student Athlete Achievement Awards

283 Constitution Dr., Ste. 303

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

All nominations must be received by Friday, October 20. Once all nominations are received, the Student Athlete Achievement Awards selection committee will choose the finalists for the scholarship awards. The scholarship winners will be announced during a scholarship awards reception in early 2024. Date and time are TBD.

In 2022, the Hall of Fame awarded $15,750 in scholarships to sixteen student-athletes from Virginia: 10 girls and six boys.

Five Student-Athletes of the Year each received a $1,500 scholarship from the Hall of Fame:

• Henry Bearden from The Steward School in Richmond

• Audrey Czarnecki from Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology in Alexandria

• Addison Froehlich from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach

• Luke Kielbasa from Western Albemarle High School in Crozet

• Savanna Miller from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake

The remaining 11 finalists were each presented with a $750 scholarship award.

For more information on the nominating process and eligibility requirements, click here.