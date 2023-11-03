CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — An Olympian with Virginia ties is using her platform to help people in Haiti.

Alex Walsh from Nashville and is a swimmer at the University of Virginia. She won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200-meter individual medley. As her eyes are on qualifying for the Paris Olympics, she’s also looking to make a difference.

Walsh says making an Olympic team was a lifelong goal. She’s hoping to qualify for Paris alongside her sister, Gretchen Walsh, who also swims at UVA.

“The dream is to go to Paris with her and be there with my family, just as a celebration of all the hard work that has been put in by all of us these past 15 years,” Walsh said. “I feel so ready to take on this huge journey, it’s very exciting.”

Walsh is also working to raise awareness about a nonprofit that means a lot to her. Her great aunt founded the Visitation Hospital Foundation, which works to build medical facilities in Haiti.

“A lot of the things that they see like cataracts, or other conditions that need surgery, nowhere in Haiti offers that, so they’re kind of looking to be the first establishment that can offer that,” Walsh told 10 on Your Side.

She interned with the nonprofit and visited Haiti, saying it changed her life.

“Haiti is so close to us, like only 2,000 miles away from me,” said Walsh. “Obviously I’ve had this personal experience that makes me want to help, but I think it’s important to note that just because we supported them in the past, the U.S., doesn’t mean we should stop.”

Walsh hopes people consider donating or volunteering.

You can learn more about the Visitation Hospital Foundation by clicking here. 10 On Your Side will keep you updated as her journey to Paris continues.