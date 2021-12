NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An additional $1 million a year in tuition assistance for the Virginia National Guard has been announced.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam relayed the news during his "Thank You, Virginia" Tour in Norfolk.

“Our National Guard members make difficult sacrifices to protect our nation and the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “This investment aims to reward Virginia Soldiers and Airmen and encourage more people to join the program. This is a way to say thank you.”