US, England square off in Women’s World Cup semifinal match

LONDON (WAVY) — The U.S. Women’s National Team will play for a shot at the World Cup Final.

The United States will take on England in a semifinal match Tuesday at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in France.

The defending champs are coming off a tense in a 2-1 win over host-country France in which Megan Rapinoe score both goals for the U.S.

In fact, Rapinoe, who has been the subject of controversy throughout the World Cup, has scored the last four goals for the U.S.

Meanwhile, England defeated Norway 3-0 in its quarterfinal match to advance into the semifinal round.

VIDEO: USWNT striker Christen Press talks about team’s attitude

England and the U.S. last played each other to a 2-2 draw in March.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will take on either Sweden or the Netherlands in the final.