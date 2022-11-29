DOHA, QATAR (WAVY) – The United States needed a win over Iran Tuesday to advance out of group play in the World Cup.

Thanks to Christian Pulisic’s 38th minute goal, and stout defending in the second half, it will advance out of Group B, beating Iran 1-0 in a game shown on FOX43.

“The first half we showed what we could do, soccer-wise,’ said US coach Gregg Berhalter in a post-match interview with FOX Soccer. “The second half we showed what we could do determination-wise.”

However, it may be without Pulisic, who injured himself on the goal. Berhalter did not have an update on his star’s condition in a post-match interview. Pulisic did not return for the US in the second half.

“When one of your best players is also one of the hardest working, I can’t say enough positive things about Christian,” Berhalter said.

The US had to get through more than nine minutes of second half stoppage time, in which Iran nearly scored to tie the match. A tie would have put Iran through instead of the US.

“This new injury time, counting every second, it’s stressful,” Berhalter said. “We’ll take it and we’ll move on.”

The top two teams in each group advance to the Round of 16, and after two ties against Wales and England, the US was put into a must-win situation against Iran. England finished in first place in Group B after beating Wales 3-0 Tuesday.

“We wanted to control our own destiny, ’cause we knew we could handle it,” said Weston McKennie in a postgame interview.

In goal, Matt Turner posted his second-consecutive shutout.

The US tied Wales 1-1 in its first game, tied England 0-0 in the second, and then got the win it needed to advance in the third.

The US will play the Netherlands, which finished atop Group A, at 10 a.m. Saturday. The match will be shown on FOX43.

“I always say it’s us against the world,” said Tim Weah. “No one believed the US could play good football.”