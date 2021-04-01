UNC Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams announces retirement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WAVY) — Roy Williams, the Naismith Hall of Famer who brought three more basketball national championships to the University of North Carolina, is officially retiring.

No, it’s not an April Fools joke.

The university announced that the 70-year-old is stepping down after 33 seasons as an NCAA head coach, including nearly two decades with the Tar Heels.

The 1972 UNC grad is third all-time in Division 1 wins with 903 and won three NCAA Championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017. He also has two more Final Fours, nine ACC regular-season championships and three ACC Tournament titles with Carolina.

Williams just finished up his 18th season in Chapel Hill, a relative down year for the program. UNC lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Wisconsin in Williams’ final game.

He’s set to address the media during a press conference Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. You can watch at GoHeels.com.