UNC comeback falls short against Florida State in 31-28 loss

TALLAHASSEE, Flaa. (AP) – Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to help Florida State build a big first-half lead, and the Seminoles held off No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill 31-28 on Saturday night.
Travis guided an offensive that generated 434 yards for Florida State, but was shut out in the second half.
UNC quarterback Sam Howell led three second-half touchdown drives to pull to 31-28, but the Tar Heels had drops on third and fourth down in the final seconds to end the comeback bid.
The Seminoles gave coach Mike Norvell a signature victory in his first season in Tallahassee following a shaky start that included a blowout loss at Miami.
- 21 members of white supremacist organizations charged for guns, drugs
- No. 4 Notre Dame holds off Louisville, 12-7
- No. 1 Clemson destroys Georgia Tech, 73-7
- TDs from Angeline, Thomas help NC State beat Duke 31-20
- No. 23 Virginia Tech beats Boston College 40-14