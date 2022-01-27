Unbeaten King’s Fork hopes to take “co” out of “co-champion”

SUFFOLK (WAVY) – As was the case for a handful of teams in Hampton Roads, it was a bittersweet end to the 2019-20 basketball season for King’s Fork High School. The Bulldogs were named Class 4 co-state champions along with Manor High School (Portsmouth) after the title game had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

So far this season, the Bulldogs (11-0) remain perfect and are looking to claim the top of the mountain for themselves.

“A lot of people talk about (the 2020 season). They say it’s not a real state championship,” said King’s Fork Senior George Beale.

“We’re going to show them how to get a real one.”