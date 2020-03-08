UAB snaps ODU’s win streak, hands Monarchs a 72-63 loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Sophomore Tavin Lovan finished with 23 points and seven rebounds and Alabama-Birmingham closed out the Conference USA regular season with a 72-63 victory over Old Dominion.

The Monarchs ( 13-18, 9-9 in Conference USA) had a two-game win streak snapped, and will head to next week’s Conference USA Tournament as the 8-seed. They will face Florida Atlantic in the first round on Wednesday at 6: 00 pm.

Lovan knocked down 6 of 11 shots from the floor and made all 11 of his free throws for the Blazers (18-13, 9-9). Malik Curry scored 16 points for the Monarchs, but he made just 5 of 16 shots. A.J. Oliver II sank four 3-pointers and also scored 16.