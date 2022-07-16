PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – If there’s one thing Tyrod Taylor cares about more than winning football games, it’s making sure his hometown is taken care of.

Before he heads into his 12th NFL season, and his first with the New York Giants, Taylor spent the weekend back in Hampton. Thanks in large part to his foundation, Taylor hosted a showing of “Black Panther” as well as a raffle on Friday night.

Several children received free gifts, including bikes, which came in handy for the 5K bike ride on Saturday.

The ride started at Darling Stadium, looped through parts of Hampton, and ended back at the stadium. The day concluded with an art showcase.

“It warms my heart,” Taylor said of giving back to his community. “I don’t do it for any recognition, it’s just to pour back into the community that gave so much to me and is still supportive of me.”