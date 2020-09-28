Turnovers doom Washington in 34-20 loss at Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 27: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Football Team looks to throw a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dwayne Haskins threw touchdowns, both to Dontrel Inman, but was picked off three times. All three interceptions led to 21 points from the Cleveland Browns, which went on to top the Washington Football Team 34-20

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and the Browns moved over .500 for the first time since 2014.

Washington lost rookie star defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury in the first half. With their second straight win under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are 2-1 for the first time since 2011. Chubb rushed for 108 yards and Kareem Hunt caught a TD pass for Cleveland.