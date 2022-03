NORFOLK (WAVY)- Austin Trice provided one of the plays of the year in his final game at Chartway Arena. With the final seconds ticking away, and the score knotted at 64, C.J. Keyser’s layup attempt bounced off the back of the rim, but Trice skied in, and with one hand, slammed the go-ahead basket home.

Jaylin Hunter hit a pair of free throws to seal an emotional 68-64 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.