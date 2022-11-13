WILLIAMSBURG, Va (WAVY) (AP) – William & Mary put together arguably its most complete performance of the season, racking up 582 yards on offense and only allowing a pair of field goals until the final few minutes of a 45-12 win over Villanova before 10,280 at Zable Stadium.

The win virtually assures the Tribe of a spot in the FCS playoffs, and it can clinch at least a share of the Colonial Athletic Association title next week.

William & Mary (9-1, 6-1), No. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll, is tied for first place with the Spiders and No. 21 New Hampshire. The regular season wraps up with the Tribe’s game at No. 12 Richmond and New Hampshire visits Maine.

Darius Wilson (12-for-15, 211 yards) threw three touchdown passes and Bronson Yoder ran for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Among Wilson’s three TD passes was an 87-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rose, who broke a tackle at the point of the reception then raced the remaining 50 yards untouched to the end zone.

The Tribe entered the game third nationally in FCS with 2,399 rushing yards and added 371 to that total. In addition to Yoder’s 133 yards, Wilson had 98 yards and Donavyn Lester gained 68. All three scored one touchdown on the ground.

In all, Wilson’s 12 completions went to eight receivers, as Lachlan Pitts (5 receptions, 62 yards, 1 TD) was the only receiver with more than one catch. Tye Freeland led the defense with seven tackles, six of those solo.

Villanova’s Connor Watkins was 17 of 29 for 206 yards with a touchdown. Dez Boykin caught six passes for 110 yards for the Wildcats (5-5, 3-4 CAA).