Top scorer in Virginia leads a Beach program you’ve probably never heard of

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – Odds are, you’ve never heard of Veritas Collegiate Academy. Founded in 2006, the K-12 school only has an enrollment of about 100 students, and apparently is home to a pretty good basketball program.

“Yeah a lot of people don’t know what (our school) is, but we’re getting ourselves out there,” said Markus Robinson, sophomore guard on the team.

In fact, Veritas (16-3) claimed a victory over Ocean Lakes High School and TCIS power Norfolk Collegiate. Robinson has been a big reason for the team’s success. “Marcus has really changed the atmosphere of Veritas basketball,” said head coach Poncho McGhee.

Originally from Rochester, New York, Robinson is the leading scorer in Virginia, according to MaxPreps.com. The sophomore averages more than 33 points a night, and has already surpassed 2,000 career points.

“Marcus is a walking bucket, as we say in basketball,” said McGhee.

As a trainer and AAU coach, McGhee has mentored some pretty big NBA names, including the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Dorian Finney-Smith of the Dallas Mavericks (I.C. Norcom High School alum), and Brooklyn Nets rookie Cam Thomas (Oscar Smith High School).

“(Robinson’s) mid-range shot is probably one of the best mid-range shots I’ve seen in 20-some years,” said McGhee.

Robinson has the reputation of being a tireless worker and exceptional student who would like to major in engineering. He’s already received attention from programs like the College of Charleston and UNC-Charlotte, but says his dream school would be program along the lines of Kentucky or Duke.

“I work on my jump shot a lot, especially mid-range. Very important piece of the game to me, instead of shooting three’s, I don’t like three-point shooting,” said Robinson.

As it turns out, one of the top players in Virginia is taking a program not many have heard of to heights its never seen.