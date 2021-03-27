Top-ranked James Madison grinds past William & Mary 38-10

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Cole Johnson passed for 220 yards with a touchdown, Kaelon Black gained 141 with a score on the ground, and top-ranked James Madison defeated William & Mary 38-10, playing for the first time since March 6.

James Madison scored the game’s first four touchdowns and William & Mary didn’t get on the board until Ethan Chang kicked a 29-yard field goal late in the second quarter.

The Dukes now have the four games needed to qualify for the spring FCS playoffs as an at-large team. One more conference win would allow them to qualify for the Colonial Athletic Association automatic bid.

