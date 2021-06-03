Tony Guzzo, a Norfolk legend, is part of ODU baseball’s run to back to the tournament

COLUMBIA, SC (WAVY) – Though they were already safe into the field of 64, the Old Dominion baseball team officially punched its ticket back to the NCAA Tournament when it topped Louisiana Tech 7-5 to claim its first ever Conference USA championship.

The last head coach to lead the Monarchs to any league title was Tony Guzzo, who’s now a special assistant to head coach Chris Finwood. “His passion for baseball is unparalleled every day,” said Finwood, who’s team begins region play against Jacksonville on Friday at 7:00 pm.

Guzzo, 72, led ODU to a league championship back in 1996, and has been a special assistant on the team for the last five years. “I always thought and believed in (the ODU baseball program), in the potential of it growing up here,” said Guzzo. “It was an honor to coach here and even more so to come back.”