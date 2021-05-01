Tigers back on top; Oscar Smith dominates South County for Class 6 state championship

CHESAPEAKE (WAVY) – Oscar Smith left no doubt who the best high school football team in Virginia was on Saturday. The Tigers (9-0) capped the perfect season with a 62-21 rout of South County, and claimed the Class 6 state championship.

Playing on its home field, Oscar Smith celebrated its first state title since Richard Morgan’s group won it all in 2011.

“(It) feels great. You couldn’t write a better script,” said Tigers head man Chris Scott, who’s team fell short 14-13 to the same South County team in the 2019 championship game.

“I’ve been waiting four years,” said senior running back Tyvon Norfleet. “We called this our freshman year. We knew it was our time.”