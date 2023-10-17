NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Triple-A Champion Norfolk Tides are getting a new owner, but fortunately for fans, not much is expected to change.

The Tides announced on Tuesday that the club is being sold to Diamond Baseball Holdings, which owns and operates several minor league clubs. The news was first reported by the Virginian-Pilot.

The Tides say current owner Ken Young will stay in an advisory role, and General Manager Joe Gregory and current front office staff will remain. The club will also remain a Triple-A affiliate for Baltimore.

“The Tides are stronger than we’ve ever been, and it feels like the right time to pass the baton to Pat, Peter, and the DBH team to carry forward the rich history of professional baseball in Norfolk,” Young said in a press release. “Thank you to the Norfolk community and our fans for so many incredible years. I am confident that there is so much more to come for this club and am excited to see what Joe and the front office will do next with the support of DBH and in continued partnership with the Baltimore Orioles.”

The sale is expected to be complete soon pending consent from the league, the Tides say.

This news comes just over two weeks after the Tides won both the International League title and Triple-A Championship.

This is a breaking article and will be updated. WAVY’s Craig Loper will have more coming up.