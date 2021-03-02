Tides season tentatively scheduled to start on May 4

(WAVY) — After a canceled 2020 baseball season, the Norfolk Tides and other Triple A baseball teams will be forced to wait a little longer before the 2021 season begins.

Major League Baseball has decided to push back the start of the season by a month. That means the Tides are scheduled to open the season on May 4 at Jacksonville.

Games that were scheduled for April will not be made up.

Minor League Baseball has undergone a major transformation. On the Triple A level, the International League and Pacific Coast League have been replaced by Triple A East and Triple West.

The Tides will also play a number of teams that were not normally on the schedule.

If all goes planned, the Tides will open up against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins.