NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides were officially recognized on Tuesday night by Norfolk City Council for their International League and Triple-A Championship wins.

Tides General Manager Joe Gregory accepted the resolution from council on Tuesday.

The Tides defeated Durham in three games two weeks ago to win their first International League title since 1985, and followed that up with a 7-6 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in Las Vegas to win the Triple-A Championship.

There’s still no word yet on whether Norfolk will host a championship parade for the Tides, but we’ll keep you updated.