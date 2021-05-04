Tides open 2021 season Tuesday on the road vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Tides officially kick off their 2021 season on Tuesday night on the road against one of the better team names in all of minor league baseball, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

It’s their first game since 2019, after the 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

The contest begins at 7:05 p.m. and will be the first of a six-game series. The minor leagues are doing six game series going forward to cut down on operational costs. It’s part of a major overhaul of the minor leagues system, which at the Triple A level replaced the International League and Pacific Coast League with Triple A East and Triple West.

The Tides will be in the Southeast Division of Triple A East and play several teams that used to play in the Pacific Coast League.

Other teams in the Southeast Division are the St. Louis Cardinals affiliate the Memphis Redbirds and Milwaukee Brewers affiliate the Nashville Sounds.

The Tides will play Charlotte next from May 11-16 before coming back to Norfolk for their home opener on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:35 p.m. against Jacksonville, the Miami Marlins’ affiliate.

Tickets for the home opener also go on sale starting Tuesday. You buy tickets and check out all of the fun giveaway nights planned this year on their website.