NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Tides pitchers were mostly dominant and Joey Ortiz drove in three runs in a 7-2 win over the Durham Bulls Tuesday at Harbor Park to even their International League Championship series at a game apiece.

The win sets up a Game 3 showdown at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Harbor Park, with the winner becoming this season’s International League champion and heading to Las Vegas to play for the Triple-A championship Saturday. The Tides are playing in their first playoff games since 2015.

Norfolk stumbled in Game 1 against the Bulls, but its pitchers were masterful on the mound and they got early solo homers from Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers to start strong.

Cole Irvin pitched three shutout innings for the Tides to start the game, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits, then Austin Voth took care of the middle innings, shutting out the Bulls over four innings while striking out nine batters and allowing two hits.

The Tides scored twice in the second on solo homers from Coby Mayo and Kyle Stowers and twice more in the fifth when Ortiz’s single brought in Mayo and Stowers. Mayo reached base on a passed ball on strike three, and Stowers doubled.

In the sixth, Norfolk took advantage of a pair of walks to Lewin Diaz and Maverick Handley, before both scored later in the inning on wild pitches.

The Tides got an insurance run in the seventh as Ortiz doubled to drive in Stowers, who had tripled in the previous at-bat.

Durham got its first run on a Logan Driscoll homer off of Brian Baker, and its second when Evan Edwards scored following a fielding error by Jackson Holliday, who went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double.

Stowers had a strong game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, while Ortiz went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a walk.