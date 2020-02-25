‘The Office’ cast members to attend Tides’ games at Harbor Park this summer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready, Tides fans. Three of Dunder Mifflin’s finest employees will be joining you at Harbor Park this summer.

That’s right. Brian Baumgartner who played the lovable Kevin Malone, Creed Bratton, and Dunder Mifflin’s CFO David Wallace — played by Andy Buckley — will be at Harbor Park on separate nights this summer.

A special 50-person, VIP Party Planning Committee event with tickets ranging from $85 to $225 will be available to fans to meet and greet the stars.

You can call (757) 622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115 to reserve your VIP Party Planning Bundle ($225). Individual VIP Party Planning Committee tickets ($85) will go on sale March 2.

Fans can also pay $15 to get their photo taken with the actor on gameday.

For more information about the events, click HERE.

