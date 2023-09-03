(WAVY) – According to Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com, Jackson Holliday is being promoted by the Double-A Bowie Bay Sox to the Norfolk Tides.

The number one pick in the MLB draft last year, the 19-year-old Holliday is the top rated prospect in baseball.

Holliday has climbed the minor league ranks since being drafted and his numbers have increased at each level.

At Double-A Bowie, Holliday hit .338 with three home runs and nine doubles isn 36 games.

He will join a Tides team that has the best record in the International League even after players like Colten Cowser and Jordan Westburg were called up by the Baltimore Orioles.

The timing of Holliday’s promotion could not have come at a better time for the Tides.

They begin a two-week homestand at Harbor Park on Tuesday.