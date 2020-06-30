Norfolk Tides, Minor League Baseball officially cancel 2020 season

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday it would not be having a 2020 season.

As a result, that means Norfolk’s minor league team, the Norfolk Tides, will also not be having a 2020 season. This is the first season canceled since the Tides began playing in 1961.

In the announcement, MiLB said the cancellation was because Major League Baseball told MiLB that it would not be providing MiLB’s teams with players for the 2020 season.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Pat O’Conner, president and CEO of MiLB. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 20201 season of affordable family entertainment.”

“We’re obviously devastated about these developments, even though we ultimately understand why this decision was made” said Tides President Ken Young. “This pandemic has altered life as we know it, and unfortunately it was determined that there was no way to play a season while keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

Tides representatives will be reaching out to ticket-holders and business partners about the canceled season.

An updated ticket policy will also be made available to those who already have single-game tickets for 2020.

“Our entire organization is heartbroken by this announcement” said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. “The safety of our fans is paramount, and we hate that everyone will miss the annual experience of a ballgame at Harbor Park. We had so many exciting promotions scheduled for this year, but we’ll get to work on planning a 2021 season that will once again remind everyone how special professional baseball is in Hampton Roads.”

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball announced its season will begin July 23-24, with players reporting for training on July 1.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 MLB season: pic.twitter.com/al593RTEPa — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2020

