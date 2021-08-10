No. 1 prospect in MLB joining Tides on 50 cent hot dog night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JUNE 25: The 2019 top overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft, Adley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles acknowledges the crowd during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 25, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — You can check out Major League Baseball’s No. 1 prospect while chowing down on 50-cent hot dogs Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

23-year-old catcher Adley Rutschman is expected to start when the Tides take on the Memphis Redbirds for Turn Back the Clock Night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and popcorn and soft drinks are also 50 cents. The promotion is sponsored by Smithfield.

Rutschman was drafted first overall in 2019 by the Orioles after winning both the Golden Spikes and Dick Howser awards for best amateur and collegiate player as a junior in 2019. The year before he helped Oregon State win the College World Series.

The switch hitter has big power and is strong behind the plate. He was just promoted to Triple-A this week after hitting .271/.392/.508 with 18 homers and 55 RBI this season with Double-A Bowie in 80 games.

As of 2:50 p.m., the Tides still had plenty of tickets available starting at $13, with discounts for children, active military and seniors.

The Tides are now requiring masks in indoors spaces at Harbor Park, including the team store and restaurant.